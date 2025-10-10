Healthy Chytil a key piece for Vancouver Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – For the first time in more than six months, Filip Chytil played a regular-season NHL game in more on Thursday.

He wasted no time making an impact.

The 26-year-old Czech centre scored twice, helping his Vancouver Canucks open their season with a 5-1 thumping of the Calgary Flames.

“I just want to be the best version of myself, coming to the rink every day, work on the details on the ice and making myself a better player,” he said after the victory.

“So this was the first game, and there is still room to work on so many things, so I can be happy until midnight that we won, and tomorrow is another day where we have to work hard.”

Chytil’s first goal of the night came 2:54 into the third period after a puck bounced off the Flames defenceman Kevin Bahl’s helmet. Chytil quickly collected the rubber disc and batted in to give Vancouver a 2-0 lead.

Just under six minutes later, he struck again.

Winger Arshdeep Bains sliced Chytil a breakout pass and the centre sprinted up the ice unencumbered, then put a shot up and over Calgary goalie Dustin Wolf.

“In that moment, you just go, don’t overthink it,” Chytil said of the play. “Just that was the chance. I saw that the shot landed on his tape. So I was in speed, so I keep skating and he found me. And yeah, it was a nice pass.”

The brace marked the seventh time the forward has scored twice in a game, and the first time he’s done so for the Canucks after being acquired from the New York Rangers in a deal for centre J.T. Miller.

Thursday’s two-goal performance came in Chytil’s first regular-season game since March 15 when he was hit hard from behind by Jason Dickinson of the Chicago Blackhawks.

He suffered a concussion on the play and was sidelined for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign.

“(Chytil’s) a big piece for us. And he’s got some offensive spark,” said Vancouver winger Keifer Sherwood, who also scored Thursday. “So for him to be healthy and contribute is going to be key for us.”

Canucks head coach Adam Foote and his staff are all too aware of Chytil’s concussion history and spent part of training camp looking at how to best utilize the player while also keeping him safe.

“We were trying to figure out what he did in the past, right? How he played and what we could tweak to try and get him some more space or not put him in dangerous situations. And he’s done a good job with our forward coaches,” Foote said.

“Sometimes you try to do too much as a talented player … And I think he’s starting to recognize that.”

Selected 21st overall by the Rangers in the 2017 NHL entry draft, Chytil’s career-best season came in 2022-23 when he contributed 22 goals and 23 assists over 74 games.

One game into the new season, he believes he’s off to a good start, but knows there are still many games ahead.

“There’s still so much room for improvement in every aspect of the game and that’s why I love it,” he said. “I come into the rink every day and focus on that.”

A SPECIAL PUCK

Thursday marked Foote’s first game as an NHL head coach.

The 54-year-old Stanley Cup-winning defenceman was elevated to the role in May after the Canucks parted ways with Rick Tocchet.

The team celebrated Foote’s milestone win with a special momento.

“The guys called me back in and gave me the puck,” the coach said. “So I got my coaches to sign it. It’s already on the shelf.”

Foote said earlier Thursday that his mom had flown in to watch the game.

WORKING WOLF

The Flames returned to goalie Dustin Wolf on Thursday after he backstopped the team to a 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers in Edmonton on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old American netminder stopped 21 of the 26 shots he faced against Vancouver. He made 32 saves in the victory over Edmonton.

Flames head coach Ryan Huska said he opted to play Wolf again because it was the second game of the season.

“Early in the year, there should be tons of energy in the tank,” he said. “And I wouldn’t say this was Dustin’s best game, but he always gives us a chance to win.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.