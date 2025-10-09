Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Survivors mark 50th anniversary of closure of Portage la Prairie residential school

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted October 9, 2025 7:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Survivors mark 50th anniversary of closure of Portage la Prairie residential school'
Survivors mark 50th anniversary of closure of Portage la Prairie residential school
It was an emotional day in Portage la Prairie, as a room full of survivors gathered to mark 50 years since the residential school there was shuttered. Katherine Dornian reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It was an emotional day in Portage la Prairie, as a room full of survivors gathered to mark 50 years since the residential school there was shuttered.

Jennifer Wood recalls being dropped off at the school in 1973, at age 13.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“My dad took his hat off and he’s going down the hall and he says, ‘I’ll see you at Christmas,'” says Wood. “And I say, ‘Where are you going?’ He goes, ‘I’m going back home.’ I say, ‘What am I gonna do?’ ‘You’re staying here.’ So I started crying.”

She says she spent her school years lonely and ashamed of her identity. Now, the survivors reunite with friends they haven’t seen in 50 years and share the progress they have made towards healing.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices