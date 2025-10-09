Shelter-in-place order continues, schools closed in First Nation amid OPP search

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First Nation is still in effect and schools remain closed as officers continue to search for two suspects believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police issued the emergency alert early Wednesday morning for residents in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation after an “active incident” involving two armed suspects.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say all public and Catholic schools in Long Lac and Long Lake #58 First Nation, as well as the Long Lac campus of Confederation College, remain closed today as a precaution.

Police have released descriptions of the suspects and they’re advising the public to stay away if they see them and call 911.

They’re also advising residents to remain indoors and lock all doors and windows, and those who are not in the area should avoid travelling there until further notice.

Story continues below advertisement

They say a significant police presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues.