Crime

Shelter-in-place order continues, schools closed in First Nation amid OPP search

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2025 11:27 am
1 min read
A shelter-in-place continues in Ginoogaming First Nation as police hunt 2 armed suspects; schools closed, residents urged to stay indoors. View image in full screen
A shelter-in-place continues in Ginoogaming First Nation as police hunt 2 armed suspects; schools closed, residents urged to stay indoors. SC
Provincial police say a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First Nation is still in effect and schools remain closed as officers continue to search for two suspects believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police issued the emergency alert early Wednesday morning for residents in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation after an “active incident” involving two armed suspects.

Police say all public and Catholic schools in Long Lac and Long Lake #58 First Nation, as well as the Long Lac campus of Confederation College, remain closed today as a precaution.

Police have released descriptions of the suspects and they’re advising the public to stay away if they see them and call 911.

Trending Now

They’re also advising residents to remain indoors and lock all doors and windows, and those who are not in the area should avoid travelling there until further notice.

They say a significant police presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

