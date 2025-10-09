Flood risk at ‘unauthorized’ B.C. dam prompts local state of emergency

See more sharing options

Officials in B.C.’s Interior have declared a state of local emergency as they respond to an “imminent failure” threat at an unauthorized dam.

If the Fadear Lake dam fails, an uncontrolled release of water could pour from the lake into Fadear Creek, causing damage to the 14 properties that sit immediately downstream.

The emergency declaration, issued in a release on Wednesday after provincial recommendations, allows officials in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) to take swift action to limit potential damage, protect public safety and co-ordinate emergency response efforts.

The TNRD says the safety announcement gives local authorities the legal power to restrict travel, evacuate residents and enter private property, if necessary, under the Emergency and Disaster Management Act.

The declaration follows a public evacuation alert issued on Monday for the 14 properties that sit directly adjacent to the lake.

The TNRD said if the threat becomes more pressing, residents will be given as much advance notice as possible if an evacuation becomes necessary.

While no evacuation order is in place, residents are urged to be prepared to leave with little notice.

The TNRD recommends the following:

Identifying a meeting spot in case family members are separated.

Packing essential items like government-issued ID, medications, cash and water.

Planning transportation and accommodation ahead of time.

Preparing livestock and pets for relocation.

Filling vehicle gas tanks with enough fuel for a long journey.

If transportation assistance is required, contact the TNRD at 250-377-7188.

Residents are also advised to stay alert and check for updates on the TNRD website.