‘Unauthorized’ dam on B.C. lake prompts evacuation alert for 14 properties

The residents of 14 properties in B.C.’s Interior are on evacuation alert on Tuesday due to the potential “imminent failure” of an unauthorized dam.

The Fadear Lake dam structure could fail, prompting an uncontrolled release of water from the lake into Fadear Creek.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD), which issued the evacuation order on Monday afternoon, said that based on the estimated volume of water, the provincial government recommended the alert for the properties downstream of the lake where Fadear Creek drains into Louis Creek.

Impacted areas are shown on this map. The TNRD said residents will be given as much advance notice as possible if an evacuation order becomes necessary.

The TNRD has provided a list of what everyone under an evacuation order should do to prepare for a dam failure:

