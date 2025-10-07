‘Unauthorized’ dam on B.C. lake prompts evacuation alert for 14 properties

The residents of 14 properties in B.C.’s Interior are on evacuation alert on Tuesday due to the potential “imminent failure” of an unauthorized dam.
The Fadear Lake dam structure could fail, prompting an uncontrolled release of water from the lake into Fadear Creek.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD), which issued the evacuation order on Monday afternoon, said that based on the estimated volume of water, the provincial government recommended the alert for the properties downstream of the lake where Fadear Creek drains into Louis Creek.
Impacted areas are shown on this map. The TNRD said residents will be given as much advance notice as possible if an evacuation order becomes necessary.
The TNRD has provided a list of what everyone under an evacuation order should do to prepare for a dam failure:
- Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be issued while separated.
- Pack essential items for quick departure, such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), and immediate care needs for dependents or pets. Pack keepsakes if time permits.
- Arrange to stay with family or friends (if possible).
- Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/ or neighbours, if assistance is needed.
- Prepare to take pets with you and move large animals and livestock to a safe area (if possible).
- If you are a livestock producer, ensure that you have your Premise ID in the event that you require support if an evacuation order is issued.
- Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles to be used in case of an evacuation order.
- If transportation assistance is required, contact the TNRD at 250-377-7188.
