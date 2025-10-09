Driver caught speeding on Ontario highway was suspended since 1985

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Ontario Provincial Police say they pulled over a driver who was suspended from driving more than 40 years ago.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers stopped the driver for allegedly speeding on Highway 407 in Burlington at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

A photo attached to a post on X showed the speed radar clocked at 144 km/h.

The 60-year-old man from Toronto is facing more traffic offences, police said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Schmidt said he had 20 convictions of suspended driving already. He has been a suspended driver since 1985.

Police also said the driver was also “wanted” by police. The driver was then turned over to local police for an outstanding warrant.

Suspended driver since 1985! Also "WANTED" by police.#HETOPP stopped the driver for speeding #Hwy407/Burlington. 60-year old driver from Toronto facing more traffic offences and turned over to neighboring police services for outstanding warrant. ^ks pic.twitter.com/pQgOcML5Dw — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 8, 2025