Crime

Driver caught speeding on Ontario highway was suspended since 1985

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 9, 2025 8:32 am
1 min read
OPP pull over suspended driver travelling 144 km/h on Highway 407 in Burlington. View image in full screen
OPP pull over suspended driver travelling 144 km/h on Highway 407 in Burlington. Ontario Provincial Police / X
The Ontario Provincial Police say they pulled over a driver who was suspended from driving more than 40 years ago.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers stopped the driver for allegedly speeding on Highway 407 in Burlington at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

A photo attached to a post on X showed the speed radar clocked at 144 km/h.

The 60-year-old man from Toronto is facing more traffic offences, police said.

Schmidt said he had 20 convictions of suspended driving already. He has been a suspended driver since 1985.

Police also said the driver was also “wanted” by police. The driver was then turned over to local police for an outstanding warrant.

