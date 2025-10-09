Driver caught speeding on Ontario highway was suspended since 1985

The Ontario Provincial Police say they pulled over a driver who was suspended from driving more than 40 years ago.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers stopped the driver for allegedly speeding on Highway 407 in Burlington at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
A photo attached to a post on X showed the speed radar clocked at 144 km/h.
The 60-year-old man from Toronto is facing more traffic offences, police said.
Schmidt said he had 20 convictions of suspended driving already. He has been a suspended driver since 1985.
Police also said the driver was also “wanted” by police. The driver was then turned over to local police for an outstanding warrant.
