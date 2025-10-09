SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors beat Kings 130-122 in NBA pre-season

The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2025 2:09 am
1 min read
SACRAMENTO – Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 21 points as the Toronto Raptors topped the Sacramento Kings 130-122 in their second NBA pre-season outing on Wednesday.

Ingram shot 7-of-15 from the floor, adding six rebounds and three assists with zero turnovers in 23 minutes.

Ja’Kobe Walter added 15 points, two rebounds and three assists off the bench, while Gradey Dick went 6-of-7 for 14 points in 15 minutes.

Star centre Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 19 points and four rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting.

The Raptors lost 112-108 to the Denver Nuggets in their exhibition opener on Monday in Vancouver.

Toronto, which is trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2022, opens the regular season in Atlanta on October 22nd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

