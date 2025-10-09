Flames rally for season-opening win over Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON –

Nazem Kadri scored the shootout winner in the eighth round as the Calgary Flames came back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 and spoil their home opener Wednesday.

Matvei Gridin, Connor Zary and Blake Coleman scored in regulation for the Flames (1-0), who narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season. Kadri also added an assist.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists while Andrew Mangiapane and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (0-0-1). Connor McDavid had a pair of assists.

Edmonton is coming off a second consecutive loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final.

Dustin Wolf made 32 stops to collect the win for the Flames, while Stuart Skinner recorded just 19 saves for the Oilers.

Story continues below advertisement

TAKEAWAYS

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Flames: Gridin, a 19-year-old Russian rookie and Calgary’s 28th overall draft pick in 2024, scored in his NHL debut. He benefited from a lucky bounce as a pass hit an Oilers defender and deflected past Skinner. Gridin is the 29th Flame to score in his NHL debut.

Oilers: Edmonton took a three-goal lead 8:32 into the second period as David Tomasek picked up his first NHL point, making a nice backhand pass through the crease to set up Draisaitl for the power play goal. It was Draisaitl’s 400th career NHL goal. He is the fourth Oiler to hit 400, joining Glenn Anderson (417), Jari Kurri (474) and Wayne Gretzky (583).

KEY MOMENT

The Flames tied the game just 40 seconds into the third on a dreadful giveaway by Skinner, who struggled to handle a bouncing puck and coughed it up to Coleman for the goal.

OH, CAPTAIN

Edmonton fans greeted captain McDavid with thunderous applause and a 30-second standing ovation during player introductions, showing their added appreciation after he signed a two-year extension with the Oilers on Monday. McDavid left millions on the table in the deal, remaining at just US$12.5 million per year to give the team more salary cap flexibility in their pursuit of a Stanley Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

KEY STAT

The Flames had a chance to join some elite company in the contest, but fell short. In winning their previous three season-openers, Calgary had scored five or more goals in each. They could have been just the sixth team in NHL history to reach the mark in four consecutive season-opening games.

UP NEXT

Flames: Head to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Thursday.

Oilers: Remain at home to host the Canucks on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.