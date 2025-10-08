Edmonton mayoral candidates address justice, bail reform, downtown safety

Send this page to someone via email

As election day draws near, some community members are calling for change in Edmonton’s downtown.

The Downtown Revitalization Coalition is calling on the next mayor to focus on making streets safer for everyone. However, action will need to come from more than just municipal leaders.

At Freecloud Records in Chinatown, owner Richard Liukko has gotten used to social disorder and crime. He’s advocating for changes.

“We’re looking for any means whatsoever, any kind of support to try and make it a safe destination for people to go to,” said Liukko, also a member of the Edmonton Chinatown BIA.

Liukko says that in the past, community policing has worked well with the neighbourhood.

They’re hoping for another lasting solution to make that stick.

“If there’s no support for small businesses and there’s nowhere safe and secure for people to go to conduct their business, then you’ll find people leaving. It’s really hard to bring people once they’re gone,” said Liukko.

Long-term solutions are also top of mind for the Downtown Revitalization Coalition.

The group says it’s concerned about the impacts of violent crime and repeat offenders on downtown businesses and residents.

They’re hoping to see long-term solutions on a provincial and federal level. Coalition chair Cheryll Watson hopes that candidates running for mayor and council take the state of safety in downtown seriously.

“Safety and the justice system is everyone’s responsibility. This is a moment in time, really for leadership, this is a leadership moment. I think that all levels of government of policy makers, judges, prosecutors, and police need to come together to figure out solutions that are gonna fix our current state,” said Watson.

Global News reached out to the leading mayoral candidates in Edmonton. all of whom acknowledged the need to work with the provincial and federal governments to enact bail reform changes.

Tim Cartmell supports the coalition’s plan and says the city needs more funding to keep the streets safe.

“True safety depends on justice and health care systems that hold violent and repeat offenders accountable, while connecting people in crisis with the treatment and supports they need. It’s time to end Edmonton’s status as Alberta’s jail capital and replace it with a justice system that delivers real results,” he said.

Omar Mohammad says his approach as mayor would be to focus on upstream solutions with more compassion and stronger enforcement where it is needed most.

“I will work with our police service, the province, and federal partners to establish a Prolific Offender Task Force, bringing police officers, probation officers, prosecutors, and the municipality together at one table,” Mohammad said.

For Rahim Jaffer, his approach is to focus more on the local level: “What we know right now is more police on patrols in our streets and communities reduces crime and criminality, and that’s exactly why I am committed to hiring 500 new police officers to take back our streets and make Edmonton safe for everyone.”

Michael Walters notes bail should not be a revolving door for violent offenders or repeat criminals.

“Bail decisions must prioritize public safety, risk to victims, and repeat offences, not bureaucratic expediency. However, we can’t criminalize poverty, addiction, or homelessness. For non-violent offenders, bail should come with real conditions that connect people to housing, mental health, and addictions support, not just release paperwork,” Walters said.

Andrew Knack says Edmonton does some heavy lifting when it comes to correction centres — there’s several federal prisons and provincial jails in region — and the city needs to free up police for serious crimes.

“I will press the federal government to enact bail reform and to increase the capacity of the judicial system to make our streets safer, as well as advocate for support for programs that reduce repeat offences, including addictions services, housing, mental health supports, and community reintegration.”

Political scientist Chaldeans Mensah says while a new mayor can’t make bail reform changes, they can be a strong advocate as they see the impact first hand.

“The mayor and the council have a significant role to play to advance that impact to the senior-level politicians,” said Mensah.

For Liukko, he hopes mayoral candidates keep downtown and small businesses top of mind.

“They bring people to the area, they’re destination locations, they hire people, it gives you employment, it gives you an economy and if you lose that you don’t have anything left.”