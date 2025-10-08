Calgary police believe man was impaired when he was seriously injured in CTrain accident

Calgary police said Wednesday that a pedestrian was believed to be impaired when he was struck and seriously injured in a collision with a CTrain early Monday morning.
It happened around 1:50 a.m. at the Lions Park station.
Investigators said a man in his 30s got off the train, but he then tried to reboard it and fell between the first and second cars of the train as it departed the station.
Police said the train operator was unaware of the falling pedestrian and continued on his route.
Get breaking National news
The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but the train operator and other passengers were uninjured.
The Lions Park CTrain station was shut down for several hours while police investigated. Calgary Transit was forced to put shuttles in place to help passengers who needed to travel between nearby stations along the CTrain’s Red Line.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or has information about it, to call police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.
Comments