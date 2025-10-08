Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police believe man was impaired when he was seriously injured in CTrain accident

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 8, 2025 6:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary features in national transit safety documentary'
Calgary features in national transit safety documentary
WATCH (Sept. 29): Filmmakers spent a month with transit groups in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver earlier this year, looking at the challenges and successes associated with each. As Skylar Peters reports, both producers and stakeholders hope the spotlight can be turned into action — with the clock already ticking – Sep 29, 2025
Calgary police said Wednesday that a pedestrian was believed to be impaired when he was struck and seriously injured in a collision with a CTrain early Monday morning.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. at the Lions Park station.

Investigators said a man in his 30s got off the train, but he then tried to reboard it and fell between the first and second cars of the train as it departed the station.

Police said the train operator was unaware of the falling pedestrian and continued on his route.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but the train operator and other passengers were uninjured.

The Lions Park CTrain station is seen surrounded by police tape early Monday morning after a man was seriously injured when he fell between two of the cars on an outbound train. View image in full screen
The Lions Park CTrain station is seen surrounded by police tape early Monday morning after a man was seriously injured when he fell between two of the cars on a departing  train. Global News

The Lions Park CTrain station was shut down for several hours while police investigated. Calgary Transit was forced to put shuttles in place to help passengers who needed to travel between nearby stations along the CTrain’s Red Line.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or has information about it, to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

 

