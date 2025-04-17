Calgary CTrain driver taken into custody after child struck, injured by train

Calgary police said the driver of a CTrain was taken into custody after a collision involving a pedestrian at the Banff Trail station, located at 2374 Banff Trail, N.W., around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said the pedestrian, who is 11 years old, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police haven’t said why the driver was taken into custody, but investigators believe the child was in a marked crosswalk at the station when they were struck by the northbound train as it entered the station.
Police also said “the pedestrian safety barriers were not down” at the time of the collision.
The CPS Traffic Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information about the collision to contact them by calling 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.
