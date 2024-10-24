Menu

Share

Crime

Calgary police arrest suspect in serious downtown, CTrain station stabbings

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 24, 2024 4:44 pm
1 min read
Calgary Police say they have charged a man in connection with two separate downtown stabbings that left the victims with life threatening injuries.
Calgary Police say they have charged a man in connection with two separate downtown stabbings that left the victims with life threatening injuries. Global News
Calgary police say they have charged a 22-year-old Calgary man in connection with two separate stabbings last month (September 2024) that sent two people to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police says they were called out to Century Gardens Park in downtown Calgary about 9:30 on Sept. 8, 2024 for reports a person had been stabbed and the suspect had fled on foot.

The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police arrested the suspect several hours later with the help of Calgary Transit and City of Calgary security.

Following his arrest, investigators say they were able to link him to another stabbing that happened at the City Hall CTrain station a few days earlier (Sept. 3, 2024) that sent a person to hospital in critical condition.

Police say it appears the suspect and victims were unknown to each other, and the stabbings were random.

Calgary Police say 2 stabbings in downtown Calgary last month (Sept. 2024) that left two people with life threatening injuries appear to have been random.
Calgary Police say 2 stabbings in downtown Calgary last month (Sept. 2024) that left 2 victims with life threatening injuries appear to have been random. Global News
A 22-year-old Calgary man, Kendall Joseph Raine, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and breaching a probation order.

Both victims eventually recovered from their injuries and have been released from hospital.

