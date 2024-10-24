Calgary police arrest suspect in serious downtown, CTrain station stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say they have charged a 22-year-old Calgary man in connection with two separate stabbings last month (September 2024) that sent two people to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police says they were called out to Century Gardens Park in downtown Calgary about 9:30 on Sept. 8, 2024 for reports a person had been stabbed and the suspect had fled on foot.

The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police arrested the suspect several hours later with the help of Calgary Transit and City of Calgary security.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Following his arrest, investigators say they were able to link him to another stabbing that happened at the City Hall CTrain station a few days earlier (Sept. 3, 2024) that sent a person to hospital in critical condition.

Police say it appears the suspect and victims were unknown to each other, and the stabbings were random.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Calgary Police say 2 stabbings in downtown Calgary last month (Sept. 2024) that left 2 victims with life threatening injuries appear to have been random. Global News

A 22-year-old Calgary man, Kendall Joseph Raine, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and breaching a probation order.

Both victims eventually recovered from their injuries and have been released from hospital.