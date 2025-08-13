Menu

Crime

Calgary police release photos of suspect wanted for random assault at CTrain station

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 13, 2025 5:42 pm
Calgary police have released photos of a man accused of the random assault of another man at the Marlborough CTrain station on July 11, 2025 in hopes someone will be able to identify him.
Calgary police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of being responsible for a random assault at the Marlborough CTrain station in July.

It happened on July 11 around 4:25 p.m., as the man was standing on the platform of the CTrain station located at 889 36 Street Northeast.

Police said the victim was approached from behind and assaulted.

He then fell to the ground and briefly lost consciousness while the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition and has since been released.

Investigators said the assault appears to have been random because the victim and the suspect had no prior interactions with each other.

Calgary police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused in the random assault of another man at the Marlborough CTrain station on July 11, 2025.
The suspect is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and  77 kg (170 pounds), with a slim build, blond hair and darker facial hair with tattoos on both arms and his left leg.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the assault is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

