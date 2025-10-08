Ailing Argonauts aim to upset robust Roughriders

Send this page to someone via email

Quarterback woes continue for the Toronto Argonauts.

Chad Kelly has spent the entire season on the injured list, recovering from the leg injury he suffered in last year’s East Division final.

Now it looks as though Nick Arbuckle will be sidelined for the rest of the season after hurting his shoulder in Toronto’s 47-29 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.

The loss snuffed out the Argos’ faint hope of a playoff spot and extended the team’s losing skid to three games.

Getting back into the win column this week won’t be easy — Toronto (5-11) will be in Regina on Friday to face the league-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders (11-4).

Jarrett Doege is expected to start at QB for the Argos after stepping in for the injured Arbuckle against the Ticats.

The 27-year-old from Lubbock, Texas, threw for 323 yards, connecting on 34 of 49 attempts with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Doege and his teammates will need to find answers for Saskatchewan’s stingy defence. The Riders have given up a CFL-low 346 points so far this season.

Saskatchewan, too, is dealing with a slate of injures. Defensive backs Nelson Lokombo (ankle), Rolan Milligan Jr. (foot/knee) and Marcus Sayles (knee) did not practice on Monday or Tuesday.

Riders head coach Corey Mace said Tuesday that everyone is banged up at this point of the season, but he doesn’t expect to make many changes to his lineup come Friday.

“We’ve got a game to win. Period,” he said. “So we’ll pick the best guys available to do that.”

Toronto Argonauts versus Saskatchewan Roughriders (Friday night)

At Regina, Toronto (5-11), Saskatchewan (11-4)

Pick: Roughriders

—

Calgary Stampeders versus Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday afternoon)

At Hamilton, Ticats (10-6), Calgary (8-7)

After a dominant start to the season, the Stampeders have faltered in recent weeks and head to Hamilton on a four-game losing streak. The team opted to give several regulars a day off practice Tuesday in hopes of fielding a healthier roster Saturday. Calgary is looking to catch the idle B.C. Lions (9-7) in the West Division standings, but they’ll have to get past a familiar face in Bo Levi Mitchell. The Hamilton quarterback — who played 10 seasons for the Stamps — continues to lead the league in both passing yards (4,726) and touchdown throws (32).

Pick: Tiger-Cats

—

Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus Edmonton Elks (Saturday night)

At Edmonton, Winnipeg (8-7), Elks (6-9)

Both teams are still in contention for a post-season berth, but their paths differ. For the Blue Bombers, it’s win and you’re in on Saturday. The Elks, though, could see their playoff picture complicated by Calgary earlier in the day. A Stampeders victory and a Elks loss would see Edmonton eliminated. The Elks have come on strong late in the season, and edged Saskatchewan 27-25 last time out. Both teams will be well-rested after a bye week, and Winnipeg likely still has confidence after smashing the Ticats 40-3 on Sept. 27.

Pick: Elks

—

Ottawa Redblacks versus Montreal Alouettes (Monday afternoon)

At Montreal, Ottawa (4-11), Alouettes (8-7)

The long-weekend slate wraps Monday with a tilt between the Redblacks and Alouettes in Montreal. The Als are still looking to lock up the No. 2 spot in the East Division and secure the priveledge of hosting the Eastern Semifinal. Ottawa wants to rebound after falling to Saskatchewan last week, the latest in a string of three straight losses. The two sides are the lowest-scoring teams in the CFL this season, with Montreal putting up 366 points over 15 games and Ottawa registering 364.

Pick: Alouettes

Last week: 3-0

Overall: 42-27

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.