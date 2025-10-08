Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sask. health officials warn of dangerous drugs in North Battleford area

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 8, 2025 2:21 pm
1 min read
Fentanyl is heated in sterile water using a cook kit in a consumption room at Moss Park Consumption and Treatment Service, in Toronto, on Thursday, Jan.9 2025. View image in full screen
Fentanyl is heated in sterile water using a cook kit in a consumption room at Moss Park Consumption and Treatment Service, in Toronto, on Thursday, Jan.9 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan health officials are warning the public about dangerous drugs that may be circulating in the North Battleford area, after an incident involving lost or stolen medication.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health announced Wednesday that vials which may contain dangerous substances, including fentanyl, morphine, ketamine, propofol, and other serious medications — discarded as medical waste — may be out in the community.

Some of the missing medications, including rocuronium and succinylcholine, can lead to an inability to breathe due to paralysis of the respiratory muscles, and will cause death if a person doesn’t receive immediate medical help.

Many of the other drugs are just as deadly, potential causing low blood pressure, loss of consciousness, decreased heart rate, and loss of airway reflexes.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The drug alert, which warns of a milky white substance, will be in effect until Oct. 14, health officials say.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement Wednesday, the Opposition NDP called for an emergency response plan to the drug crisis in Saskatchewan, as this latest drug alert is the third in the province since September. Two alerts for fentanyl were issued in Saskatoon last month.

“We need more action to get deadly drugs off Saskatchewan streets, improve public safety and save lives,” said Nicole Sarauer, the NDP’s shadow minister for public safety, corrections and policing.

Trending Now

“We need real investment in front-line supports to help people battling drug addiction and need dedicated funding to police units that will go after drug dealers who are pouring poison into our communities and killing people to make a profit.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon sees 84 suspected overdoses since Aug. 17'
Saskatoon sees 84 suspected overdoses since Aug. 17
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices