Sask. health officials warn of dangerous drugs in North Battleford area

Saskatchewan health officials are warning the public about dangerous drugs that may be circulating in the North Battleford area, after an incident involving lost or stolen medication.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health announced Wednesday that vials which may contain dangerous substances, including fentanyl, morphine, ketamine, propofol, and other serious medications — discarded as medical waste — may be out in the community.

Some of the missing medications, including rocuronium and succinylcholine, can lead to an inability to breathe due to paralysis of the respiratory muscles, and will cause death if a person doesn’t receive immediate medical help.

Many of the other drugs are just as deadly, potential causing low blood pressure, loss of consciousness, decreased heart rate, and loss of airway reflexes.

The drug alert, which warns of a milky white substance, will be in effect until Oct. 14, health officials say.

In a statement Wednesday, the Opposition NDP called for an emergency response plan to the drug crisis in Saskatchewan, as this latest drug alert is the third in the province since September. Two alerts for fentanyl were issued in Saskatoon last month.

“We need more action to get deadly drugs off Saskatchewan streets, improve public safety and save lives,” said Nicole Sarauer, the NDP’s shadow minister for public safety, corrections and policing.

“We need real investment in front-line supports to help people battling drug addiction and need dedicated funding to police units that will go after drug dealers who are pouring poison into our communities and killing people to make a profit.”