Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP search for 2 armed suspects prompts shelter-in-place for First Nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2025 10:02 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Provincial police have issued a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First Nation as officers search for two suspects believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police issued the alert Wednesday morning for residents in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation after an “active incident” involving two armed suspects.

Police say all public and Catholic schools in Long Lac and Long Lake #58 First Nation, as well as the Long Lac campus of Confederation College, are closed today as a precaution.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say motorists travelling on Highway 11 near Longlac and Ginoogaming First Nation are advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary stops.

Trending Now

Police are also advising residents to remain indoors and lock all doors and windows, and those who are not in the area should avoid travelling there until further notice.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have released descriptions of the suspects and they’re advising the public to stay away if they see them and call 911.

They say there will be a significant police presence in the area as officers investigate.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices