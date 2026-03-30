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Crime

Police charge 27-year-old Toronto man with trafficking victim for sexual services

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 30, 2026 10:06 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
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Police in Toronto say they’ve arrested a 27-year-old man in a human trafficking investigation and charged him with allegedly coercing and controlling a female victim.

In late March, Toronto police said its human trafficking unit started an investigation. The force alleged that through a “combination of deception, coercion and control,” the man trafficked his victim.

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The man is accused of running online advertisements for sexual services from the victim, including pictures. Police said he also took the money the victim earned.

“Illicit drugs were provided by the accused to the victim, and were used as part of her ongoing exploitation,” police said, adding the man allegedly took the victim to meet people for sexual services.

In late March, Toronto police said they tracked down and arrested the 27-year-old accused.

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He faces a litany of charges, including forcible confinement and assault.

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