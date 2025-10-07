Menu

Politics

Longest Ballot Committee faces MP questions on recent election

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2025 2:06 pm
1 min read
Asked about the “longest ballot” protest in his riding that has seen more than 200 people register to run in the byelection on Aug. 18, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre called it a “scam” and said it makes it harder for people with vision loss, elderly people and those who have difficulties voting to cast their ballot. He said he’d like to see changes to the rules to prevent similar protests in the future – Aug 7, 2025
The protest group that signed up hundreds of candidates in recent elections went before a House of Commons committee today, where MPs asked them whether they’re actually achieving their aims.

Tomas Szuchewycz represented the Longest Ballot Committee at a meeting of the procedure and government affairs committee.

He was listed as the official agent for hundreds of people in recent elections, and his group signed up more than 200 people to run against Pierre Poilievre in the summer byelection that returned the Conservative leader to the House of Commons.

Elections Canada had to create a modified write-in ballot for that vote in Battle River-Crowfoot.

The Longest Ballot Committee says it’s pushing for electoral reform and Szuchewycz told MPs it’s been “successful beyond anything I honestly could have ever imagined,” citing media attention.

His group has signed up dozens of candidates in byelections dating back to 2022, and targeted Poilievre’s riding of Carleton in the April election before taking aim at the Alberta byelection in August.

