Battle River-Crowfoot byelection to use adapted ballots due to high number of candidates

Voters in the upcoming Battle River-Crowfoot byelection in eastern Alberta will be required to write out the name of their preferred candidate, Elections Canada said, because of the unusually high number of people running and past challenges with long ballots.

More than 200 people were registered to run as of Monday, which was also the last day to sign up for candidacy.

The list includes Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, Liberal candidate Darcy Spady, the NDP’s Katherine Swampy and dozens more sponsored by the Longest Ballot Committee, a protest group bringing attention to the issue of electoral reform.

View image in full screen A campaign sign for independent candidate Bonnie Critchley next to signs for Pierre Poilievre and Darcy Spady in the riding of Battle River-Crowfoot in Camrose, Alta., on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Amber Bracken/ The Canadian Press

The advocacy group also targeted Poilievre’s former Ottawa riding of Carleton in the April general election, which he lost, by registering some 91 candidates, making the ballot bulky and requiring a number of folds to submit.

View image in full screen An example of a ballot for the riding of Carleton, where Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was running for re-election, the subject of a protest by the Longest Ballot Committee, a group calling for electoral reform, is seen at the Elections Canada Distribution Centre on the day of the federal election, in Ottawa, on Monday, April 28, 2025. Justin Tang/ The Canadian Press

Elections Canada says voters will be given a complete list of candidates in Battle River-Crowfoot’s Aug. 18 vote and every adapted ballot that clearly names a candidate, and not a party, will be counted in front of a witness.

The byelection was called last month after Conservative Damien Kurek, who handily won the seat in the April vote, stepped down so Poilievre could run.