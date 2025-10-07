Menu

Canada

Ottawa, Ontario urge each other to help Marineland’s 30 belugas amid euthanasia threat

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2025 1:36 pm
The federal and Ontario governments are urging each other to help 30 belugas at Marineland, which has threatened to euthanize the whales if the park does not receive emergency funds from Ottawa.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the federal government should reconsider its position after denying Marineland permits to move them to an aquarium in China.

Federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson told Marineland on Monday she would not reconsider her position and said animal welfare is the purview of the Ontario government.

Last week, Thompson said she denied the permits to move the whales to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom because she did not want to subject them to a future performing in captivity, which is consistent with a law passed in 2019.

Ford says the federal government must propose a solution rather than simply shutting down Marineland’s only option put forward.

Marineland has said it is quickly running out of money and needs an immediate cash injection in order to feed and care for the whales, but said if that is not forthcoming it will euthanize them.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

