Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Elks sign star RB Justin Rankin to extension

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2025 1:18 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Elks' Justin Rankin (5) and Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (19) celebrate a touchdown against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during second-half CFL action in Edmonton, on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks' Justin Rankin (5) and Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (19) celebrate a touchdown against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during second-half CFL action in Edmonton, on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JJF
EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed star running back Justin Rankin through the 2027 CFL season, the team announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old enters Week 19 of this season second in the league with 12 touchdowns (eight rushing, four receiving) and fourth in yards from scrimmage with 1,471 (838 rushing, 633 receiving).

Rankin became just the second Edmonton player to record over 200 yards rushing in a game when he ran for 204 yards on 16 carries in a 31-19 win over Calgary on Sept. 6

That performance included a 90-yard rushing touchdown, the longest in the CFL since 2000 and the longest from an Edmonton player since Jim Germany’s 94-yard run in 1977.

Rankin joined the Elks in training camp before the 2024 season, but he was cut on May 19. He re-signed with the club on July 21 and rushed for 765 yards on 98 carries for a league-best 7.8 yards per carry.

Rankin was a star in the Indoor Football League (2021-2023) before joining the Elks. He finished second in the league in both rushing yards (923) and touchdowns (45) as a member of the Bay Area Panthers in 2023.

“I’m excited to be staying in Edmonton for the next two seasons,” Rankin said in a release. “I feel the city and the fans have embraced me, and I love the direction this team is going.”

The Elks enter a game Saturday against visiting Winnipeg in fifth place in the West Division at 6-9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

