Nuggets squeeze past Raptors in Vancouver

VANCOUVER – The Raptors unbeaten streak at Rogers Arena came to a halt on Monday night when the Denver Nuggets outlasted Toronto 112-108 in a pre-season game at Rogers Arena dubbed the 2025 NBA Canada Series.
Christian Braun scored 19 points for the Nuggets, who led 64-56 at halftime and 94-88 heading into the final quarter.
Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont., and Nikola Jokic added 17 points each for the Nuggets, who outrebounded the Raptors 48-38.
Canadian R-J Barrett and Brandon Ingram led the Raptors with 19 points apiece, while Sandro Mamukelashvili chipped in with 15. The Raptors, who were 6-0 playing at Rogers Arena, couldn’t make it seven straight despite a fourth-quarter rally.
The Nuggets shot 56.7 per cent from field-goal range (38 of 67), while the Raptors were 41.2 per cent (40 of 97). The Nuggets were 37.9 per cent with three-pointers (11 of 29) while the Raptors were 23.8 (10 of 42).
The Nuggets had more blocks (6-0) and turnovers (31-11).
The Raptors had more assists (26-22), more steals (17-8), more fouls (31-22) and more points in the paint (58-46).
UP NEXT
Nuggets: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers for a pre-season game on Sunday.
Raptors: Visit the Sacramento Kings for a pre-season game on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2025.
