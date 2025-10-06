Menu

Health

Delta councillor calls for public health emergency over hospital ER closures

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 6, 2025 4:07 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Delta councillor wants to declare health-care crisis'
Delta councillor wants to declare health-care crisis
A Delta councillor is bringing a motion to council on Monday night to declare a public health emergency in the city. Andrea Macpherson has the details about what is going on and what the emergency designation would mean.
A Delta city councillor is calling for the declaration of a public health emergency after another staff shortage forced the closure of the Delta Hospital Emergency Department over the weekend.

Dylan Kruger says he will be presenting the motion on Monday night to underscore the urgent health-care challenges faced by Delta residents and the need for immediate action from the province and regional health authorities.

“The healthcare access issues in Delta — regular closures of our Emergency Room, lack of urgent care centres, and limited availability of family doctors — are putting the health and safety of our community at risk,” Kruger said in a statement.

“It’s critical that we recognize this situation as an emergency and take swift action to address it.”

Over the weekend, Delta Hospital’s emergency department shut down for the fourth time this year. It was closed for 12 hours overnight on Saturday due to a lack of doctors.

Delta Mayor George Harvie told Global News that this situation is unacceptable.

“Here’s an example: We staff fire departments 24/7. When a firefighter can’t attend a shift, we have a robust system that replaces that individual. We don’t shut the fire hall down, and that’s what they’re doing here,” Harvie said.

He said he is exploring a city-run medical clinic and will also table that motion at council on Monday night.

“I see that shortages are going to continue to happen again,” he said. “That’s why we need to do things outside the box and see if there’s other solutions.”

Click to play video: 'City of Delta looking for solutions amid healthcare staffing issues'
City of Delta looking for solutions amid healthcare staffing issues

Delta was one of four communities that experienced emergency room service disruptions this weekend.

B.C.’s Health Minister told Global News on Sunday that health authorities are always working to fill scheduling gaps.

“That work continues each and every day to ensure that as many and, ideally, of course all shifts are covered so that the care is there,” Josie Osborne said.

