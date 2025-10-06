SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays fans set to cheer on the team in New York

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2025 12:48 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As the Toronto Blue Jays head to New York City for Game 3 of the American League Division Series, some diehard Canadian fans will be cheering for the team from the Yankee Stadium stands.

Tim Macdonell, CEO of Elite Sports Tours in Toronto, says that although Canadian travel to the U.S. has generally tapered down due to the political climate, his company has still been receiving inquiries from fans looking to go to the Bronx for the ALDS.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Jays defeat Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of the ALDS'
Jays defeat Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of the ALDS
Story continues below advertisement

He says fans who follow the team on the road likely “eat, sleep and breathe Blue Jays baseball” and this season has been special for all of Canada.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Blue Jays currently lead the series 2-0 after two high-scoring games at Rogers Centre against the Yankees.

Toronto will look to sweep the ALDS on Tuesday, with Game 4 in New York if necessary before the series returns to Rogers Centre for Game 5 if needed.

Trending Now

With the Jays’ success so far in the series, Macdonell says he expects there’ll be “a lot of blue in the crowd” should the team move on to the next round and face either Detroit or Seattle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices