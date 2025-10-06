Jays fans set to cheer on the team in New York

Send this page to someone via email

As the Toronto Blue Jays head to New York City for Game 3 of the American League Division Series, some diehard Canadian fans will be cheering for the team from the Yankee Stadium stands.

Tim Macdonell, CEO of Elite Sports Tours in Toronto, says that although Canadian travel to the U.S. has generally tapered down due to the political climate, his company has still been receiving inquiries from fans looking to go to the Bronx for the ALDS.

He says fans who follow the team on the road likely “eat, sleep and breathe Blue Jays baseball” and this season has been special for all of Canada.

The Blue Jays currently lead the series 2-0 after two high-scoring games at Rogers Centre against the Yankees.

Toronto will look to sweep the ALDS on Tuesday, with Game 4 in New York if necessary before the series returns to Rogers Centre for Game 5 if needed.

With the Jays’ success so far in the series, Macdonell says he expects there’ll be “a lot of blue in the crowd” should the team move on to the next round and face either Detroit or Seattle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2025.