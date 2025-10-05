Blue Jays beat Yankees 13-7 in Game 2 of ALDS

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to the American League Championship Series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam and rookie starter Trey Yesavage was masterful in his fourth career big-league start as Toronto beat the New York Yankees 13-7.

The victory gave Toronto a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five AL Division Series. Toronto dumped New York 10-1 in Game 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Daulton Varsho hit two homers for the Blue Jays. Ernie Clement and George Springer also went deep for Toronto in front of a sellout crowd of 44,764 at Rogers Centre.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Yesavage had 11 strikeouts over 5 1/3 no-hit innings. Aaron Judge ended the combined no-hit bid in the sixth with an infield single off reliever Justin Bruihl.

The Blue Jays can complete a three-game sweep with a win on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. Toronto hasn’t won a playoff series since 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.