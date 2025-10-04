Stabbing in Canora sends one to hospital

See more sharing options

Police in Edmonton are investigating a stabbing in the west end that left behind a bloody scene.

On Saturday morning, police continued to investigate in the Canora neighbourhood, around 106 Avenue and 151 Street.

A substantial amount of blood was seen on the sidewalk, porch and door of a duplex.

Police confirm one person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is just across the street from a home that recently burned after police searched it in relation to the disappearance of teenager Samuel Bird.

There’s no word yet whether there’s any connection between the incidents.