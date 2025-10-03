Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian, 73, killed in pre-dawn collision in west Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 3, 2025 4:32 pm
1 min read
A 73-year-old man was hit and killed in a pre-dawn collision on 23 Avenue/Maskêkosihk Trail, near the intersection of Stillwater/Uplands Blvd. in west Edmonton on Friday, October 3, 2025. View image in full screen
A 73-year-old man was hit and killed in a pre-dawn collision on 23 Avenue/Maskêkosihk Trail, near the intersection of Stillwater/Uplands Blvd. in west Edmonton on Friday, October 3, 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A senior was hit and killed while crossing a road close to the western edge of Edmonton during the Friday morning commute.

The crash happened about an hour before dawn, close to where Parkland County ends and the new suburbs of The Uplands and Stillwater are sprouting up southwest of the Henday.

Police said they were called at 6:27 a.m. to the crash on 23 Avenue/Maskêkosihk Trail, near the intersection of Stillwater/Uplands Boulevard.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said a 73-year-old man was crossing 23 Avenue at the intersection when he was hit by a 2007 Dodge Dakota travelling east.

A bystander attempted to provide medical aid, but police said EMS arrived and confirmed the senior died of his injuries on scene.

Trending Now

The 48-year-old woman driving the truck remained on scene and did not report any injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The EPS major collision investigations section responded to the scene.

The truck was driving east into the sunrise at the time of the time of the crash and police said lighting conditions are considered a factor in the collision. Speed and alcohol were ruled out.

This was Edmonton’s 26th traffic fatality of 2025.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices