Pedestrian, 73, killed in pre-dawn collision in west Edmonton

A senior was hit and killed while crossing a road close to the western edge of Edmonton during the Friday morning commute.

The crash happened about an hour before dawn, close to where Parkland County ends and the new suburbs of The Uplands and Stillwater are sprouting up southwest of the Henday.

Police said they were called at 6:27 a.m. to the crash on 23 Avenue/Maskêkosihk Trail, near the intersection of Stillwater/Uplands Boulevard.

Police said a 73-year-old man was crossing 23 Avenue at the intersection when he was hit by a 2007 Dodge Dakota travelling east.

A bystander attempted to provide medical aid, but police said EMS arrived and confirmed the senior died of his injuries on scene.

The 48-year-old woman driving the truck remained on scene and did not report any injuries.

The EPS major collision investigations section responded to the scene.

The truck was driving east into the sunrise at the time of the time of the crash and police said lighting conditions are considered a factor in the collision. Speed and alcohol were ruled out.

This was Edmonton’s 26th traffic fatality of 2025.