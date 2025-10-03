SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Gausman to start Game 1 for Blue Jays

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2025 1:07 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Kevin Gausman will start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday afternoon against the New York Yankees.

Manager John Schneider confirmed the decision Friday at a media availability ahead of team workouts at Rogers Centre. The Yankees, who will hold batting practice in the evening, have yet to name their starter.

Gausman was 10-11 this past season with a 3.59 earned-run average and 189 strikeouts over 32 starts.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Jays tune-up in front of fans ahead of playoff push'
Jays tune-up in front of fans ahead of playoff push
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette remained out on a day-to-day basis, Schneider said. Bichette missed the last three weeks of the season with a left knee sprain.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The teams were expected to release their 26-man series rosters on Saturday morning.

Toronto and New York were 94-68 in the regular season but the Blue Jays took the top seed with a better head-to-head record.

The Yankees secured a berth in the ALDS on Thursday night with a 4-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in the decider of the three-game wild-card series.

Trending Now

New York won the AL pennant last year before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The Blue Jays are looking for their first post-season victory since 2016. Toronto was swept in three wild-card series appearances between 2020 and ’23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices