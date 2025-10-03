Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mayors call on Ford to cover municipalities’ speed camera cancellation costs

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2025 1:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Whitby, Ajax mayors say speed cameras have effectively reduced speeding as province pushes for ban'
Whitby, Ajax mayors say speed cameras have effectively reduced speeding as province pushes for ban
WATCH: Whitby, Ajax mayors say speed cameras have effectively reduced speeding as province pushes for ban
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Several Ontario municipalities are pushing back on Premier Doug Ford’s planned speed camera ban, urging him to tweak the program instead of outright cancelling it — but if he forges ahead, they say the province should foot the bill.

Ford has announced that his government will introduce legislation this month to prohibit the use of speed cameras across the province.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Regions that use the cameras, as well as a study by the Hospital for Sick Children and Toronto Metropolitan University, have data showing they reduce speeding.

But Ford maintains they don’t work and calls them a “cash grab” for municipalities.

Trending Now

More than 20 municipalities say in a letter to the premier and Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria that money collected from the fines goes toward road safety measures.

They say if the province intends on banning all of those cameras, even ones in school zones, it should fully reimburse municipalities for lost revenues that were being used for traffic calming, staff severance costs and increases in municipal policing costs.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices