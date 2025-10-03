Mayors call on Ford to cover municipalities’ speed camera cancellation costs

Send this page to someone via email

Several Ontario municipalities are pushing back on Premier Doug Ford’s planned speed camera ban, urging him to tweak the program instead of outright cancelling it — but if he forges ahead, they say the province should foot the bill.

Ford has announced that his government will introduce legislation this month to prohibit the use of speed cameras across the province.

Regions that use the cameras, as well as a study by the Hospital for Sick Children and Toronto Metropolitan University, have data showing they reduce speeding.

But Ford maintains they don’t work and calls them a “cash grab” for municipalities.

More than 20 municipalities say in a letter to the premier and Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria that money collected from the fines goes toward road safety measures.

They say if the province intends on banning all of those cameras, even ones in school zones, it should fully reimburse municipalities for lost revenues that were being used for traffic calming, staff severance costs and increases in municipal policing costs.