SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays to face division rival Yankees in ALDS

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2025 10:56 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The New York Yankees will face the Toronto Blue Jays in an American League Division Series after dispatching the archrival Boston Red Sox in a Wild Card Series.

The Yankees took the best-of-three series against the Red Sox 2-1 with a 4-0 win Thursday night in New York.

Rookie Cam Schlittler had 12 strikeouts in eight innings for New York. The Yankees scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, with Amed Rosario, Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells each driving in runs.

The first-ever playoff meeting between the Yankees and Blue Jays opens with games on Saturday and Sunday at 4:08 p.m. ET in Toronto before the series shifts to New York. The winner of the best-of-five series moves on to the AL Championship Series.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Jays tune-up in front of fans ahead of playoff push'
Jays tune-up in front of fans ahead of playoff push
Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays won the regular-season series with the Yankees 8-5, which became crucial when the teams finished tied atop the American League at 94-68.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Jays claimed the American League East title and home-field advantage until the World Series because of that tiebreaker, while the Yankees had to go through a tough wild-card round against their longtime foes from Boston.

Boston had defeated New York in their last three playoff meetings entering this post-season and took the first game of the Wild Card Series before the Yankees turned it around.

New York is led by superstar and defending American League MVP Aaron Judge, who batted .363 with one RBI in the Wild Card Series. Judge led the majors with a .331 batting average in the regular season to go along with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs.

Trending Now

Toronto’s big bats include shortstop Bo Bichette, who finished tied for second in the major leagues with 181 hits despite playing just 139 games, as well as well as star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and resurgent 36-year-old outfielder and designated hitter George Springer.

Bichette is still considered day-to-day with a left knee sprain that kept him out of the final three weeks of the season.

The Blue Jays won their only World Series titles in 1992 and 1993 and last made the ALCS in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

The Yankees have won the most World Series titles by far at 27, with the last one coming in 2009. They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year’s championship series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices