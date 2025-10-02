Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man accused of pointing air pistol at family, group of youths: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 2, 2025 3:05 pm
1 min read
A 19-year-old suspect is facing weapons charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and her children, as well as a group of young people, Winnipeg police say.

Police said the woman was on Brazier Street picking up her kids from school at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man approached her vehicle and pulled out a black handgun as she drove away.

A short time later, near Brazier and Maxwell Place, police said the same suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at a group of youths, causing them to run away.

According to police, there were no injuries in either incident, and both are believed to be random and unprovoked.

The man was arrested behind an apartment complex further down Brazier and has been charged with pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition. Officers seized two air pistols when he was taken into custody.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.

