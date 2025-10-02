Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan allowing hunt of antlerless elk

The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2025 12:45 pm
1 min read
A group of elk run after being released Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2000, at the Royal Blue Wildlife Reserve near Caryville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne).
A group of elk run after being released Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2000, at the Royal Blue Wildlife Reserve near Caryville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne). JAK RWP WP
REGINA – Saskatchewan’s government says it’s allowing a short-term hunt for antlerless elk in the southern half of the province.

Environment Minister Travis Keisig says the hunt will help address concerns around the animals damaging farmers’ crops.

He says for the program to be successful, landowners are encouraged to open their gates to hunters.

Hunting will be allowed from Nov. 20 to 27, and licences can be purchased for $30 starting Nov. 3.

The province says it’s not limiting the number of licences but hunters will be required to only hunt in one wildlife management zone.

Anterless elk are females or any young males that do not have visible antlers protruding from their hairline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

