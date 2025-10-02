Saskatchewan allowing hunt of antlerless elk

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

REGINA – Saskatchewan’s government says it’s allowing a short-term hunt for antlerless elk in the southern half of the province.

Environment Minister Travis Keisig says the hunt will help address concerns around the animals damaging farmers’ crops.

He says for the program to be successful, landowners are encouraged to open their gates to hunters.

Story continues below advertisement

Hunting will be allowed from Nov. 20 to 27, and licences can be purchased for $30 starting Nov. 3.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The province says it’s not limiting the number of licences but hunters will be required to only hunt in one wildlife management zone.

Anterless elk are females or any young males that do not have visible antlers protruding from their hairline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2025.