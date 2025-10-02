Saskatchewan allowing hunt of antlerless elk

REGINA – Saskatchewan’s government says it’s allowing a short-term hunt for antlerless elk in the southern half of the province.
Environment Minister Travis Keisig says the hunt will help address concerns around the animals damaging farmers’ crops.
He says for the program to be successful, landowners are encouraged to open their gates to hunters.
Hunting will be allowed from Nov. 20 to 27, and licences can be purchased for $30 starting Nov. 3.
Get breaking National news
The province says it’s not limiting the number of licences but hunters will be required to only hunt in one wildlife management zone.
Anterless elk are females or any young males that do not have visible antlers protruding from their hairline.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2025.
- Community rallies around family of 2-year-old badly burned in Aldergrove fire
- Airbnb wants exemption during FIFA World Cup in Vancouver, but Eby says ‘no’
- Surrey radio host says she could have been hit by stray bullet in extortion-related shooting
- Hundreds of striking public sector workers march in downtown Vancouver
Comments