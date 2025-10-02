Ontario homeowner calls 911 to report break-in, police find racoon eating apples

A late-night call to police about a possible break-in in Barrie, Ont., ended with a masked suspect scurrying from the scene.
At approximately 12:35 a.m. on Thursday, the Barrie Police Service responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence in the area of Sunnidale Road and Oakridge Drive.
The homeowner told police he heard noises coming from his garage multiple times and believed someone may have been attempting to break in.
When officers opened the garage door to investigate, a masked suspect bolted from the scene. However, it wasn’t a person.
Officers confirmed that the intruder was a raccoon that had gained access to the garage and had been helping itself to apples.
Police found the furry bandit rummaging through a compost container stored inside.
The animal fled and no further sightings were reported in the area.
