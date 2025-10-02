NHL entering era of relaxed player dress code

Send this page to someone via email

William Nylander has been known to ride the subway to work.

The Toronto Maple Leafs winger usually fades into the crowd on his way to Scotiabank Arena, the stylish Swede’s slick and fashionable business attire blending in with thousands of office workers on similar daily trips beneath a bustling city above.

Nylander will now have the option to defy convention on his commute.

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have fast-tracked some elements agreed to in the new collective bargaining agreement set to begin ahead of next season — including a relaxed player dress code — some 12 months early.

Generations of fans have watched NHL teams arrive at the rink in suits and ties. Other major sports like the NBA and NFL have long allowed athletes to don whatever styles or brands they like for pre-game attire.

Hockey held out as long as it could. Times, however, have changed.

“Guys can wear whatever they want,” Nylander said. “What they feel comfortable wearing into games.”

And all options are now on the table.

“I’m not a planner,” Nylander added with a grin. “Probably (at) 4 p.m. before the game, I’ll be figuring out what I’m gonna wear.”

Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis said it will come down to the creativity of individuals.

“People who are in touch with fashion and style, they’ll do a really cool job,” he said. “I don’t know where I’m going to take it, but if they start letting sweats and sweaters into the rink, then I’m gonna be all over that.”

New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes expects there will still be lots of classic threads — if only for one reason.

“Guys have probably spent so much money on suits,” he said. “Some guys have been playing 15 years. They probably have like 50 suits or something crazy. (But) that’ll be great, just going to the rink and wearing whatever you want.”

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the league didn’t have a significant issue with relaxing the dress code for arena arrivals, but added that concerns were raised.

“Some clubs feel like they should have the ability to decide how players appear to the workplace dressed,” he said. “But even with respect to those clubs … they understand.”

San Jose Sharks centre Macklin Celebrini said there are also traditionalists within the player pool.

“A bunch of guys don’t love it,” he said. “The NHL has always been the one (sport) that holds tight on the suit with the tie. Guys want to keep it that way — like, it’s business, you’re coming to work. But at the same time, it’s good to show your style, if you have any.

“And you can still go with the suit.”

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Viktor Hedman said it comes down to flexibility and freedom.

“There’s a lot of fashionable guys in the league,” added the defenceman. “If you like fashion, go ahead.”

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault plans to mix things up depending on location.

“Probably a suit at home and maybe on the road, something a little bit more comfy,” he said. “Because of the travel.”

Calgary Flames netminder Dustin Wolf wore a sweater and black pants for his first pre-season game, but felt underdressed.

“Tried something different,” he said. “I prefer a suit … I don’t have the style points to pull too much off.”

Wolf is eager, however, to see what sartorial-savvy teammates pull on before lacing up their skates.

“You see other leagues like the NBA have guys come in wearing some interesting designs,” he said. “Excited to see who pulls off some interesting outfits.”

Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson will keep his suits handy, but appreciates what the league and union are trying to do with a sport that continues to grow worldwide.

“Allows guys to express their personalities,” he said. “That’s something that fans are starving for — that behind-the-scenes look of not just you as an athlete, but as a person.

“It should bring a little bit more attention and attraction to the game.”

Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly — whose fashion-forward list of teammates, along with Nylander, includes Toronto captain Auston Matthews — expects most veterans to stay in their lane.

“If I start wearing stuff I’ve never worn before, guys are gonna be like, ‘What are we doing?'” he said with a grin. “But there’s a few guys looking forward to it. As long as we look professional, I’m good.”

And that works perfectly fine for Nylander.

“Some guys have fun with it, some guys just keep it simple, some guys might still wear suits,” he said. “Let guys express themselves.”

-With files from Daniel Rainbird in Montreal and Donna Spencer in Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2025.