Missing Edmonton teen believed to have died

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – The mother of an Indigenous teen in Edmonton who has been missing four months says she’s shattered by the loss of her boy.

“I’ve carried this pain every single day since (Samuel) went missing,” said Alanna Bird, speaking Wednesday at an Edmonton police news conference. “I have prayed, I have hoped, I have leaned on my family, my community and my ancestors for strength.

“No parent should ever have to go through this, and yet too many Indigenous families continue to face this same nightmare.”

Samuel Bird, 14, was last seen in June when he left his mother’s home in the Alberta capital to visit a friend and never returned. At the time, officers said it was unusual for him to go without contacting his family.

Story continues below advertisement

After months of searching, Edmonton police Det. Jared Buhler said there is reason to believe the teen is dead and that his death is criminal in nature. No suspects are in custody, he said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We recognize the profound grief Samuel’s absence has caused to his family and Indigenous communities across Canada,” Buhler told reporters. “Samuel’s case is a powerful reminder of the inequities Indigenous Peoples continue to face.”

Samuel’s disappearance galvanized community members across the Prairies.

While detectives searched, missing posters with his name and photo were plastered on utility poles across Edmonton. Alanna Bird began searching all over the city with the help of locals.

In August, searchers from Manitoba were tapped to scour the shores and waters of the nearby North Saskatchewan River. In September, an ever-burning sacred fire was lit at the command post where searchers camped out.

Buhler called it an unprecedented effort by Samuel’s family and community.

“It has been personally impactful to observe Samuel’s family, guided by culture and faith, never lose hope that they will bring Samuel home,” he said.

Justin Bird, Samuel’s father, fondly remembers the pair watching movies and playing video games.

“Now his spot is empty,” he said. “There’s a hole in my heart that will never be filled … and until we find him, we will never have closure.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alanna Bird said she misses Samuel and she wants people to remember him as more than a headline, calling him a loved son, brother, cousin and friend.

“Samuel always said ‘I love you’ and gave me a hug before he left anywhere, and I miss his humour tons,” she said. “We stand here in the shadow of … the ongoing crisis of our missing and murdered Indigenous children and youth.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.

Note to readers:This is a corrected story. A previous version misstated the last name of Justin Bird.