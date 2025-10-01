SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Trump’s 51st state jibe ‘not funny anymore,’ MPs say

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 1, 2025 12:21 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join Golden Dome, unless it becomes 51st state'
Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join Golden Dome, unless it becomes 51st state
WATCH ABOVE: Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join Golden Dome, unless it becomes 51st state – May 27, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest remarks about wanting Canada to become the 51st state are “offensive” and “not funny anymore,” Canadian MPs and the Ontario premier said on Wednesday.

Trump was speaking about his “Golden Dome” missile defence plans in front of military officials who had been abruptly summoned to attend a speech on Tuesday by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, at which Trump also spoke.

Trump told the gathered generals that “Canada called” a few weeks ago to ask to be part of the missile defence shield, and said he replied that Canada should join the United States to get it for free.

“President Trump is back at it again,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday, speaking to reporters after a meeting with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Toronto.

“I’m going to ignore him.”

Ford said Canada needed to focus on what it can do on its own.

“He drives me crazy. I’ll talk about him. But let’s stop worrying about this guy and start worrying about what we can do as a country,” he said.

Members of Parliament who gathered in Ottawa for caucus meetings in Ottawa also spoke about the remarks on Wednesday, with Sault St. Marie Liberal MP Terry Sheehan calling the remarks “offensive.”

“I will remind our American friends, we did win the war of 1812,” Sheehan added.

Charles Sousa, Liberal MP from the Ontario riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore, also criticized Trump’s comments.

“It’s just not funny anymore,” Sousa said.

The comments come as new U.S. tariffs of 100 per cent on pharmaceutical drugs, 50 per cent on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, 30 per cent on upholstered furniture and 25 per cent on heavy trucks took effect on Wednesday.

“We take note of the new tariffs on Canada. We obviously disagree with them,” Industry Minister Melanie Joly told reporters at the Liberal caucus meeting.

Canadians affected by tariffs can contact their MPs as the government plans to roll out support measures, Joly said.

“We will be here to support our workers as they are fighting for their jobs,” she added.

— With files from The Canadian Press

