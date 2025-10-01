Five provinces boost minimum wage, Alberta lowest

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Five provinces are increasing their minimum wage today to support workers amid affordability issues.

The hikes will apply to Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The provinces have tied their increases to Canada’s steadily growing consumer price index, which is an indicator of inflation.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s minimum wage is now $17.60 per hour, Nova Scotia’s and Prince Edward Island’s are $16.50 an hour, Manitoba’s is $16 per hour and Saskatchewan’s is $15.35 an hour.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alberta is the only province that has not boosted its minimum wage, with its $15-per-hour rate now the lowest in Canada.

British Columbia, Quebec, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador raised their minimum wage earlier this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.