Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Five provinces boost minimum wage, Alberta lowest

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2025 4:04 am
1 min read
The Canadian dollar coin, the Loonie, is displayed on Friday, Jan. 30, 2015, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
The Canadian dollar coin, the Loonie, is displayed on Friday, Jan. 30, 2015, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. pch
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Five provinces are increasing their minimum wage today to support workers amid affordability issues.

The hikes will apply to Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The provinces have tied their increases to Canada’s steadily growing consumer price index, which is an indicator of inflation.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Cougars golf team gearing up for international tourney'
Cougars golf team gearing up for international tourney
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s minimum wage is now $17.60 per hour, Nova Scotia’s and Prince Edward Island’s are $16.50 an hour, Manitoba’s is $16 per hour and Saskatchewan’s is $15.35 an hour.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Alberta is the only province that has not boosted its minimum wage, with its $15-per-hour rate now the lowest in Canada.

British Columbia, Quebec, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador raised their minimum wage earlier this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices