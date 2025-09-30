Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Alberta premier defends decision not to increase province’s minimum wage, set to be lowest in Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2025 5:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Your Money: does the increase in minimum wage help with the rising cost of living?'
Your Money: does the increase in minimum wage help with the rising cost of living?
WATCH (Sept. 25): Some workers’ paycheques will get a boost beginning October 1st, as the minimum wage increases in five provinces. These changes are intended to assist Canadians with the rising cost of living, but what does this mean for families and businesses already feeling financially strained? Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq discusses with Miranda Anthistle.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending her province’s minimum wage as it is once again set to become the lowest in Canada.

Minimum wage hikes will kick in Wednesday in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, leaving Alberta the lowest at $15 an hour.

But Smith says Alberta has offsetting benefits, such as no provincial sales tax, and a boost in minimum wage would not help the province deal with a high youth unemployment rate.

In 2018, Alberta had the highest minimum wage in Canada, but starting Oct. 1, it will have the lowest minimum wage in the country. View image in full screen
In 2018, Alberta had the highest minimum wage in Canada, but starting Oct. 1, it will have the lowest minimum wage in the country. Global News

Alberta’s current rate of $15 an hour was set in 2018 by then-premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government, making it, at the time, the highest minimum wage in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

But Alberta has not adjusted the rate since, while other provinces have boosted theirs.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A separate minimum wage for students under 18 in Alberta has been set at $13 an hour since 2019.

Alberta’s Opposition NDP has called on Smith’s United Conservative Party government to boost the wage and index it to inflation.

Smith told a news conference in Calgary the best path forward is the incentive programs currently being rolled out for employers to get more young people working.

“We’re going to see if we can start seeing those numbers go down and then we can have further conversations,” Smith said Tuesday.

“But I don’t want to put any more barriers in place to employers hiring young people.”

The other provinces hiking their wages Wednesday have tied their increases to Canada’s steadily growing consumer price index, which is an indicator of inflation.

As of Wednesday, Ontario’s minimum wage will be $17.60 per hour, Prince Edward Island’s is $16.50 an hour, Nova Scotia’s is $16.50 per hour, Manitoba’s is $16 per hour and Saskatchewan’s is $15.35 an hour.

Click to play video: 'Alberta NDP calls on province to increase minimum wage'
Alberta NDP calls on province to increase minimum wage
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices