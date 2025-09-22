Alberta to have the lowest minimum wage in Canada as of Oct. 1 as NDP calls for boost

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Alberta, once a national leader in minimum wage, is set to soon have the lowest such pay rate in Canada.

The current rate of $15 an hour was set in 2018 by then-premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government, making it the highest minimum wage in Canada.

But Alberta has not adjusted the rate since while other provinces have boosted theirs.

1:53 Debate over B.C. minimum wage increase

On Oct. 1, Saskatchewan is set to increase its minimum wage to $15.35 an hour from $15, a move that will officially make Alberta’s rate the lowest in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says Albertans coping with high costs need help.

Nenshi urged Smith’s United Conservative government to boost the minimum wage and index it to inflation.