Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Alberta to have the lowest minimum wage in Canada as of Oct. 1 as NDP calls for boost

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Alberta's minimum wage of $15. per hour hasn't been increased since 2018. View image in full screen
Alberta's minimum wage of $15. per hour hasn't been increased since 2018. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The province of Alberta, once a national leader in minimum wage, is set to soon have the lowest such pay rate in Canada.

The current rate of $15 an hour was set in 2018 by then-premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government, making it the highest minimum wage in Canada.

But Alberta has not adjusted the rate since while other provinces have boosted theirs.

Click to play video: 'Debate over B.C. minimum wage increase'
Debate over B.C. minimum wage increase

On Oct. 1, Saskatchewan is set to increase its minimum wage to $15.35 an hour from $15, a move that will officially make Alberta’s rate the lowest in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says Albertans coping with high costs need help.

Nenshi urged Smith’s United Conservative government to boost the minimum wage and index it to inflation.

Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices