Rajakovic: Raptors must ‘win for all’

TORONTO – Darko Rajakovic’s mission has changed heading into his third season as head coach of the Toronto Raptors.

Expectations had been low for him and the Raptors his first two years patrolling the sideline, as then-president Masai Ujiri had signalled the franchise was in rebuild mode. But now, barring any midseason moves to gear up for a deep playoff drive, Toronto’s roster appears to be deep and more or less complete.

That means Rajakovic’s primary focus is no longer developing young players, but earning the Raptors their first post-season berth since a first-round exit in 2022.

“Entering this season, a big slogan for me is going to be ‘win for all,'” said Rajakovic on Monday at Toronto’s media day. “Not just to win games, but to win for the community, to win for this country, to win for each other, to win for the man next to you.

“I think it’s going to be very important for us to continue having that unity that I think is the blueprint for this team, and continue building on that.”

Rajakovic led Toronto to a 25-57 record in the 2023-24 season, his first as a head coach in the NBA. Last season, the Raptors finished with a 30-52 record but rested their starters on alternating nights down the stretch.

This season is different, however.

All of Toronto’s players were healthy when training camp began at the University of Calgary on Tuesday, including small forward Brandon Ingram. The former all-star was acquired in February at last season’s trade deadline but never laced up for the Raptors as he recovered from a left ankle sprain.

On top of that, Toronto’s depth is greatly improved, especially compared to the 2023-24 season when the bench was essentially one player. Now, a formidable second unit of Gradey Dick, Jamal Shead, Ochai Agbaji and Ja’Kobe Walter will be able to play important minutes if the starting five get into foul trouble or need to catch their breath.

“I expect us to be competitive in 82 games and to go out there to try to win every single game,” said Rajakovic. “I have high ambitions. I’m not shying away from that.

“I’m ready for the test. I’m ready to go out there and compete.”

Starting centre Jakob Poeltl says Rajakovic hasn’t changed as a person over the past two years, but that the 46-year-old coach is now channelling his espresso-fuelled drive in new ways.

“He’s brought that fire, energy and passion right from the jump, and he’s still doing that today,” said Poeltl at his news conference. “I think the coaches’ mindset in their game plan has changed a little bit, and it’s also a different situation.

“I think he’s just trying to get the most out of everybody, like, really trying to dial in that style of play and getting everybody to give us 100 per cent every night.”

General manager Bobby Webster, who formally replaced the fired Ujiri as the Raptors head of basketball operations in August, noted that the Raptors made no other significant staffing or personnel changes in the off-season.

Webster said that means there was no pressure on Rajakovic to integrate someone new or create a development plan for them.

“I think he has his own expectations of himself,” Webster told reporters on Friday. “He knows he can coach, he knows he’s incredible at communicating with these players, they all know their roles, they all know what the expectations are for them.

“I think it’s just another year of growth for him, too.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2025.