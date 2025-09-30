Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

B.C. marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and horrors of residential schools

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 30, 2025 5:03 pm
2 min read
B.C. events honours National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Tuesday marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, meant to recognize the history of Canada's residential school system. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has documented more than 4,000 children who died in the system.
Tuesday, Sept. 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day in Canada, meant to recognize the history of the country’s residential school system.

In B.C., there were 18 institutions recognized in the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement (IRSSA).

“Today, we remember the children who never returned home from residential school,” B.C. Premier David Eby said in a statement.

“We stand with the survivors of these depraved institutions and the survivors of the intergenerational trauma that started within their walls. We listen to survivors’ stories, we recognize their courage and strength, and we learn from their experiences. Together, we recommit to walking the path of truth and reconciliation.

“The horrors of residential school have been well documented. From 1867 to 1996, the Canadian government forcibly removed more than 150,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit children from their homes. They were separated from their families, communities and cultures. Many children endured years of physical, sexual and emotional abuse at the hands of those who were supposed to care for them.

“These institutions still hold many unanswered questions for survivors, their families and their communities, as well as all Canadians. First Nations in B.C. are searching for missing children who died attending Indian Residential Schools and at Indian Hospitals. Our government supports them in this crucial and heartbreaking work. This is an important step on the path toward truth, healing and justice.”

Click to play video: 'Heiltsuk Tribal Council Chief Councillor on the path toward reconciliation'
Heiltsuk Tribal Council Chief Councillor on the path toward reconciliation
Heiltsuk Tribal Council Chief Councillor Marilyn Slett told Global News on Tuesday that the largest impacts made in B.C. and Canada come from the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (UNDRIP), signed into law in June 2021.

“That in itself is very significant,” she said. “The UN Declaration is the framework for reconciliation.”

Slett said that progress has been slow, however, especially in the areas of child welfare, education, culture and language.

“Some communities don’t have schools,” she added. “When we talk about health, some communities don’t have clean water access in their homes.”

Slett said there needs to be dedicated ministers and officials working directly with communities to make progress and make positive changes.

A National Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support to former students. This 24-Hour Crisis Line can be accessed at 1-866-925-4419.

