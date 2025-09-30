Eglinton Crosstown LRT looks set to begin final testing phase this week

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial transit agency Metrolinx is hoping the years-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT will enter its final major testing phase this week, a move that could put it on course to open around the start of November.

The agency, which is responsible for building the line, said in a statement that it hoped to begin a long-awaited, final testing phase sometime this week, although details remain scarce.

“We aspire to start the revenue service demonstration for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT this week,” a spokesperson said.

Revenue service demonstration is a period of testing where the route is essentially run as if it were open to the public.

Train routes, schedules and stations are all supposed to operate as if it has officially opened, but without passengers.

Metrolinx has said it wants to see 30 days of successful revenue service demonstration before it can open the Eglinton Crosstown LRT to the public.

If major issues were to be discovered during the 30-day trial, it would set the line further back. If they are not, it could pave the way to open afterwards.

The long-delayed light rail line was started under the previous Liberal government and has continued construction for seven years under the Progressive Conservatives.

Its opening date was repeatedly pushed under former Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster, until it was removed altogether. Instead, the agency said it would announce an opening date three months before service began.

Now, under new leadership, Metrolinx appears to have reduced its notice period to one month and is aiming for October, although neither Lindsay nor Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria would say for sure.

The Finch West LRT, the other delayed light rail line that is close to opening, began its revenue service demonstration two weeks ago.

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay has said that that line is simpler than Eglinton and is likely to open earlier.