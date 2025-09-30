Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Eglinton Crosstown LRT looks set to begin final testing phase this week

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 30, 2025 3:39 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'No opening date yet as Metrolinx moves to next phase of crosstown testing'
No opening date yet as Metrolinx moves to next phase of crosstown testing
WATCH: No opening date yet as Metrolinx moves to next phase of crosstown testing – Apr 8, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Provincial transit agency Metrolinx is hoping the years-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT will enter its final major testing phase this week, a move that could put it on course to open around the start of November.

The agency, which is responsible for building the line, said in a statement that it hoped to begin a long-awaited, final testing phase sometime this week, although details remain scarce.

“We aspire to start the revenue service demonstration for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT this week,” a spokesperson said.

Revenue service demonstration is a period of testing where the route is essentially run as if it were open to the public.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Train routes, schedules and stations are all supposed to operate as if it has officially opened, but without passengers.

Story continues below advertisement

Metrolinx has said it wants to see 30 days of successful revenue service demonstration before it can open the Eglinton Crosstown LRT to the public.

If major issues were to be discovered during the 30-day trial, it would set the line further back. If they are not, it could pave the way to open afterwards.

The long-delayed light rail line was started under the previous Liberal government and has continued construction for seven years under the Progressive Conservatives.

Trending Now

Its opening date was repeatedly pushed under former Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster, until it was removed altogether. Instead, the agency said it would announce an opening date three months before service began.

Now, under new leadership, Metrolinx appears to have reduced its notice period to one month and is aiming for October, although neither Lindsay nor Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria would say for sure.

The Finch West LRT, the other delayed light rail line that is close to opening, began its revenue service demonstration two weeks ago.

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay has said that that line is simpler than Eglinton and is likely to open earlier.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices