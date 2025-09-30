Menu

Carney welcomes Trump’s ‘historic’ Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2025 11:40 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump’s “historic new Middle East peace plan,” which Washington has asked Ottawa to sell to other nations.

Trump’s plan to put the Gaza Strip and its 2.1 million Palestinians under an international security force has been endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump’s proposal, which has not yet received a response from Hamas, would see Gaza’s reconstruction and administration turned over to a “Board of Peace” led by the U.S. president and former British prime minister Tony Blair.

Carney said he urges all parties to help the plan reach “its full potential,” which includes the release of all Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio asked her “to help lead in bringing more and more countries on side” with the deal.

Canada is ready to support the large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza, Carney said.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

