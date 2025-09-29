Ingram itching to start playing with Raptors

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Brandon Ingram doesn’t want the validation of basketball fans.

He just wants to finally hit the court with his new Toronto Raptors teammates and confirm to himself that he still has what it takes to play in the NBA.

Ingram spoke at length about how eager he is to start playing in actual games at the Raptors media day on Monday. The small forward was sent to Toronto by the New Orleans Pelicans back in February ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline but he never laced up for the Raptors as he recovered from a left ankle sprain.

“Rather than proving people wrong, it’s just proving to myself who I am,” said Ingram at Hotel X in downtown Toronto. “Stepping into a new role, new teammates, new coaches, having the responsibility of being my best self every day and winning basketball games.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think that’s the most exciting part for me. I think when you go try to prove yourself to other people, it never works out. I’m just trying to be my best self every day and step into the game, having fun.”

Ingram was averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists through 18 games in New Orleans before he was injured. It was a career year for Ingram, who has averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists over nine seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and Pelicans.

Now that he’s healthy and on a team with more upside than New Orleans, Ingram feels he’s getting a fresh start.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“When I came here in February, I never noticed how hard the guys play on the defensive end, transferring to the offensive end,” said the soft-spoken Ingram. “I’m just excited to bring my skill level and make things easier for other guys. Playmaking, scoring the basketball, defence, getting steals, going to the other end, and just having fun.

Story continues below advertisement

“It does feel like a fresh start with all the new faces, new coaches, learning new things.”

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said that he wants Ingram to just be himself on the court, but noted that as a 28-year-old he’s entering his playing prime.

“I expect him to take his game to another level,” said Rajakovic during his news conference. “The game is changing. The game is becoming more open court, more running and more transition and he will have to grow in that aspect as well.

“He’s an elite scorer but he’s in a situation where he cannot just score but play make. That’s one area of his game that has been overlooked: his willingness to pass the ball and make the right play.”

Part of making the right play will be drawing double teams and quickly getting the ball to an open teammate. Rajakovic and swingman RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., both said they hoped that Ingram would draw more heat from opposing team’s defences and open up more opportunities for Toronto’s other scorers.

“I think B.I. being involved is just another deadly weapon for us, something the defence has to focus on,” said Barrett on how he could improve his offensive efficiency. “He’s going to give me more open shots. Everybody more open shots.

“Definitely being the most efficient we can be. Everybody, individually and as a whole team, and B.I. is definitely going to help with that.”

Story continues below advertisement

There’s one other thing Ingram is looking forward to in this coming season: playing at Scotiabank Arena.

“The most impressive thing to me is seeing around here every single game, no matter winning or losing, just seeing everybody in the seats,” he said. “Definitely different than New Orleans to see every seat filled and everyone showing love whether we were down or up.”

The Raptors travelled to Alberta on Monday afternoon to open their training camp at the University of Calgary, with an open practice on Friday at Jack Simpson Gym. Toronto’s first pre-season game will be on Oct. 6 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver against the Denver Nuggets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2025.