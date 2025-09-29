Menu

Fire

Suspicious fire reported at west Edmonton home previously searched by police

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 29, 2025 2:29 pm
1 min read
A suspicious house fire broke out at a duplex near 106 Avenue and 151 Street in west Edmonton's Canora neighbourhood on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. View image in full screen
A suspicious house fire broke out at a duplex near 106 Avenue and 151 Street in west Edmonton's Canora neighbourhood on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. Global News
A suspicious fire broke out Monday at a home that was searched by investigators with the Edmonton Police Service earlier this month.

The fire was reported at a duplex near 106 Avenue and 151 Street in the Canora neighbourhood.

Police confirmed they are treating the fire as suspicious and are investigating.

Global News has reached out to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for more information.

On Sept. 18, residents of the west Edmonton area said they saw police, including the tactical team, show up at the same home in the Canora neighbourhood.

Neighbours said they saw the tactical team members approaching the duplex and take three people into custody. The neighbours said all were released a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

The home remained blocked off into the next day, when investigators showed up and went inside.

A suspicious house fire broke out at a duplex near 106 Avenue and 151 Street in west Edmonton's Canora neighbourhood on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. View image in full screen
A suspicious house fire broke out at a duplex near 106 Avenue and 151 Street in west Edmonton’s Canora neighbourhood on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. Global News

Police would not say if that house was the one where a warrant in relation to the disappearance of Samuel Bird was executed, but some of the regular volunteers who have been helping in the search for the missing boy went to the house as well and spoke with Global News about how they are not giving up.

Bird, 15, was last seen on the evening of June 1, leaving his home to visit a friend in the Canora area. Police said he was later reported to be seen leaving the friend’s home on foot, but never returned home.

Story continues below advertisement

He has not been seen by friends or family since.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton home searched as part of Samuel Bird disappearance investigation'
Edmonton home searched as part of Samuel Bird disappearance investigation

Police said Bird is known to frequent West Edmonton Mall and is familiar with both the west end and south side.

In late August, police said investigators determined his disappearance to be suspicious and continue to seek tips from the public.

Bird’s family fears Samuel is dead.

More to come…

