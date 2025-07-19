Menu

Crime

Family searches for missing Edmonton teen Samuel Bird

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted July 19, 2025 7:25 pm
1 min read
A picture of Samuel Bird. Family is looking for the Edmonton teen, who police say was last seen Jun. 1. View image in full screen
A picture of Samuel Bird. Family is looking for the Edmonton teen, who police say was last seen Jun. 1. Courtesy: Alanna Bird
Samuel Bird’s family spent Saturday walking in the rain along the banks of the Edmonton River Valley, looking for the teen.

Bird was last seen June 1. Police say the 14-year-old was going to visit a friend in the Canora neighbourhood.

They say Bird was last seen leaving the friend’s place on foot.

“Sam said he’d be back later that night,” said Alanna Bird, Samuel’s mother.

“He said, ‘Love you, mom,’ like he always did, then nothing after that.”

Alanna said the family has spent the last seven weeks desperately looking for him.

A picture of Samuel Bird. The teen has been missing since Jun. 1. View image in full screen
A picture of Samuel Bird. The teen has been missing since Jun. 1. Courtesy: Alanna Bird

“There’s some times I’m OK and there’s some times I’m not and there’s something that reminds me of him,” Alanna said. “It’s really hard.”

“We just need to find him. It’s tough,” said Bird’s father, Justin.

In a release last week, police said reported sightings of the teen had not been confirmed.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) did not respond to Global News’ request for an update on the investigation Saturday.

Alanna said not knowing is the hardest part.

She’s hoping her search will eventually answer what happened to her son.

“If we don’t see him with our own eyes, we’ll always have that little what if,” Alanna said.

EPS is asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

