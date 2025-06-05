Sask. woman last seen in Edmonton missing under suspicious circumstances: EPS

Send this page to someone via email

A young woman from northern Saskatchewan hasn’t been seen or heard from in a month and now, the Edmonton Police Service is investigating her disappearance as suspicious in nature.

Natanis Merasty, 24, is from La Ronge, Sask. but was in Edmonton last month.

She was reportedly last seen at the Continental Inn on 166 Street and Stony Plain Road in the west end on May 5.

On May 9, Merasty was reported missing by her family to RCMP in Saskatchewan after they hadn’t heard from her in four days.

At the time, RCMP thought Merasty could be in Calgary or Leduc in Alberta, or Revelstoke in B.C.

Edmonton police took over the investigation on May 22, and continue to seek information about her whereabouts.

Merasty drives a 2007 black Hyundai Tucson with Saskatchewan plates.

She has long brown hair, brown eyes and is described as having an average build. Police said she has multiple tattoos, including a cross on her forearm, a flower on the top of her right hand, and letters on her fingers. She was last seen wearing black clothing and white shoes.

Edmonton police said family and investigators are concerned for her wellbeing, and investigators now consider Natanis’ disappearance suspicious.

Anyone with information about Natanis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.