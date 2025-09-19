Edmonton home searched as part of Samuel Bird disappearance investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A home in Edmonton was searched on Thursday as part of the investigation into what happened to Samuel Bird, a teenager who has been missing for months.

Bird’s family fears Samuel is dead. Friday was his 15th birthday.

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed a search warrant was executed at a home on Thursday in relation to the Bird investigation, but would not say where the home was or if any arrests were made.

Residents of a west Edmonton area said they saw police, including the tactical team, show up at a home in the Canora neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

View image in full screen Edmonton Police Service tactical team members at a home in the Canora neighbourhood on Thurs. Sept. 18, 2025. Supplied

Neighbours said they saw the tactical team members approaching the Canora home and take three people into custody. The neighbours said all were released a short time later.

On Friday morning, the house was still blocked off by police tape and in the afternoon, investigators showed up and went inside.

View image in full screen Edmonton Police Service investigators at a home in the Canora neighbourhood on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. Global News

Police would not say if that house was the one where the warrant in relation to Bird was executed.

Some of the regular volunteers who have been helping in the search for Bird went to the house in Canora on Friday afternoon.

They’re part of a group of friends, family and dozens of volunteers have been searching for Bird for months, based out of a command post in the North Saskatchewan River valley.

They didn’t want to give an on-camera interview, but chatted with Global News informally.

A command post volunteer named Dakota stressed the developments at the house do not change anything and they are sill searching for Bird.

They want the public to know this isn’t a sign to give up.

Bird was last seen on the evening of June 1, leaving his home to visit a friend in the Canora neighbourhood.

The Edmonton Police Service said he was later reported to be seen leaving the friend’s home on foot, but never returned home.

He has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police said Bird is known to frequent West Edmonton Mall and is familiar with both the west end and south side.

In late August, police said investigators have determined his disappearance to be suspicious and continue to seek tips from the public.