Results of Alberta teachers’ vote on latest deal to be released Monday night

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Teachers’ Association is expected to announce this evening the results of a vote by its members on the latest contract offer from the province.

Teachers started casting their ballots online Saturday morning and voting wraps up today at 5 p.m.

The proposed contract is largely the same as the province’s previous offer, which was rejected by teachers in a previous vote in May.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It offers them a 12 per cent pay raise over four years and the province promises to hire 3,000 additional teachers to address concerns about class sizes.

However, the new offer also added a commitment to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines for teachers.

Following news of the tentative contract, the Alberta Teachers’ Association said it would present the offer neutrally, meaning officials wouldn’t lobby members to vote one way or the other.

Story continues below advertisement

The union has said that if the deal is voted down, 51,000 teachers would likely hit picket lines on Oct. 6.

— With files from The Canadian Press