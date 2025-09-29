Menu

Education

Results of Alberta teachers’ vote on latest deal to be released Monday night

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted September 29, 2025 1:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Province, ATA reach a tentative agreement but some parents are still on edge'
Province, ATA reach a tentative agreement but some parents are still on edge
WATCH (Sept. 24): With weeks to go until a planned strike, the province and the Alberta Teachers' Association have reached a tentative agreement. But some experts are wondering whether teachers will ratify the contract or choose to picket.
The Alberta Teachers’ Association is expected to announce this evening the results of a vote by its members on the latest contract offer from the province.

Teachers started casting their ballots online Saturday morning and voting wraps up today at 5 p.m.

The proposed contract is largely the same as the province’s previous offer, which was rejected by teachers in a previous vote in May.

It offers them a 12 per cent pay raise over four years and the province promises to hire 3,000 additional teachers to address concerns about class sizes.

However, the new offer also added a commitment to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines for teachers.

Following news of the tentative contract, the Alberta Teachers’ Association said it would present the offer neutrally, meaning officials wouldn’t lobby members to vote one way or the other.

The union has said that if the deal is voted down, 51,000 teachers would likely hit picket lines on Oct. 6.

— With files from The Canadian Press

