Education

Alberta government, teachers reach tentative contract: finance minister

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted September 24, 2025 12:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta teachers plan provincewide strike starting Oct. 6 as talks sputter'
Alberta teachers plan provincewide strike starting Oct. 6 as talks sputter
WATCH (Sept. 10): The Alberta Teachers’ Association says the province's 51,000 educators are planning to walk off the job, starting Oct. 6. Erik Bay reports – Sep 10, 2025
It appears an impending strike by Alberta’s 51,000 teachers may be avoided.

In a written statement to media on Wednesday morning, Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner announced that a tentative new contract agreement has been reached between negotiators for the provincial government and the Alberta Teachers’ Association.

Horner says teachers will vote on the tentative deal “in the coming days.”

Click to play video: 'Back to school as Alberta teacher strike looms'
Back to school as Alberta teacher strike looms

The two sides returned to the bargaining table on Friday, with teachers threatening to walk off the job on Oct. 6 if a new contract agreement couldn’t be reached.

While he refused to provide any specifics of the tentative deal, Horner promised that the provincial government will invest nearly $10 billion to support teachers and students, hire an additional 3,000 teachers and invest $8.6 billion into building more than 130 schools.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association also confirmed in a written statement that “a memorandum of agreement” has been reached between teachers and the government, but ATA president Jason Schilling also refused to provide any further details until a ratification vote takes place.

Schilling confirms teachers will be voting online starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 until 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 29 and if they vote against accepting the proposed contract agreement, their threatened strike will go ahead starting on Oct. 6.

“Teachers do not take the decision before them lightly,” added Schilling. “They recognize what is on the line with this vote and remain committed to an outcome that prioritizes the future of our public education system.”

